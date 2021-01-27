“When women go through menopause, our metabolism slows and we have lower levels of estrogen. Estrogen promotes muscle mass, and your ability to burn calories depends on muscle mass,” says Reshmi Srinath, MD, the director of the Weight and Metabolism Management Program at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. “Men also see a decline in testosterone after their fourth decade, so hormonal changes are happening for both sexes, and that’s the main reason it’s harder to lose weight as we get older.”

A Mom on the Road and Jenny Craig

Loralee Coulter, a pharmaceutical sales representative and mother of two from Omaha, NE, began to notice that she was putting on weight in her late 40s. “I wasn’t eating enough fresh foods,” says Coulter, who at 5’10” had usually weighed no more than about 170. “I would grab a sub sandwich and then be hungry again soon after. Or I’d just not eat all day and then eat way too much at dinner.”

Making matters worse, a foot injury in 2016 made it hard for her to exercise. “By the time I turned 50 in 2017, I was up to 228 pounds,” Coulter says. “We took a family trip to Disney World, and when I saw the pictures, I knew I had to do something. So I decided to join Jenny Craig.”

Coulter says that what she needed from a weight loss plan was a better sense of portion control and how much she was really eating. “As I started following their plan, I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, I was eating a lot more than I thought I was,’” she says. She also downloaded a calorie tracking app called My Net Diary and started logging her food, so that she could gradually wean herself off the Jenny Craig-purchased meals and plan her own daily intake. “You can’t stay on a ‘diet’ forever,” she says.

By the end of 2017, Coulter had lost over 50 pounds and was at her goal weight of 176, where she’s stayed ever since. “The key is to learn how to eat in a balanced, more nutritious way for your health in the long haul,” she says.