The Benefits of Physical Therapy for Older Adults

Donna Rice had a nagging pain in her hamstring. At 65, Rice, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, had been a runner for more than 40 years. Even when in pain, she didn’t like to stop running. It was key to her social life, sense of well-being, and overall quality of life.

She rested, stretched, and got massages – things she thought she was supposed to do. Maybe, she thought, it would get better on its own.

But it didn’t. Even after 5 months, things hadn’t improved. Rice knew it was time to see a physical therapist. It’s something she has noticed more with age.

“Sometimes you can get away with ignoring things, but less so as you get older,” she says.

Her therapist prescribed a progressive exercise program that was specially designed for her injury. She gradually built strength without overloading her body. After a few months of consistent work, Rice was back to running.

Without it her recovery would have been far harder and may not have happened at all. That’s because physical therapists provide “fitness with clinical precision,” says physical therapist Gene Shirokobrod, DPT, of Elliott City, Maryland.