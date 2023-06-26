Editor’s Note: Karen D. Lincoln, PhD, MSW, MA, FGSA, is a professor, sociologist, social worker, and gerontologist who has dedicated much of her career to the study of aging Black Americans.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

WebMD: What’s the best way to refer to Americans with African roots or identities in a medical context?

Lincoln: Black American is the more accurate and inclusive term to use, as it includes Caribbean Blacks, Africans, and Afro-Latinos who identify as Black. However, it’s important to note that when health statistics are reported, these reports rarely distinguish ethnic groups within the Black American population. I’m glad to see more people acknowledging that Blacks are not all the same. We are an ethnic group of Americans in which health patterns may differ between African Americans and Caribbeans, for example.

WebMD: What are the biggest health challenges for today’s aging Black population?

Dr. Karen D. Lincoln

Lincoln: We know that some chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, stroke, cardiovascular and kidney diseases are more prevalent among Black Americans than in Whites and other groups. The rate of obesity is highest among Black women, compared to any other groups in the U.S. Black women are also more likely to die from breast cancer than other women. We also have a higher risk and prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias than White and Latino populations.