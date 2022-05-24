Sex: Frisky (and Safe) After 50

“OK, so we know you're not going to get pregnant.”

Sexuality educator Jane Fleishman, PhD, typically opens with this line when she goes into senior communities to talk about safe sex. It’s her way of trying to break the tension and clear the air. Sex talk can be awkward at any age, whether you’re 15 or 50-plus.

Then she brings out the puppets. But these aren’t the kind you see at a children’s puppet show. They’re made in the form of male and female sex organs – a vulva and a penis. That usually breaks the ice and gets a laugh.

“But then I say, ‘This is real stuff. You don't want to get an infection from somebody else,’ ” says Fleishman, who got her degree in human sexuality studies while in her 60s.

There’s a real need for this type of education among people who are older, she says. To start with, sexual intimacy does not end when a person receives their AARP card.