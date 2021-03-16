“I have a graphic that says, ‘Old people have sex . Get over it,” says Joan Price, a 77-year-old award-winning author, public speaker, and educator specializing in senior sex. “There’s no expiration date on sexuality, but many people let it go because their bodies don’t work the way they did before. Instead, we can adapt, invent, and recreate exciting sex, and relax into it in a whole new way.”

Just because you’re older, doesn’t mean it’s over.

What Changed?

When you were younger, hormones drove sex. As you age, your hormone levels decline.

In men, this means lower levels of testosterone.

You may notice:

Shorter orgasms

Weaker ejaculation and less semen output

You need more stimulation to get and maintain an erection

You need more time to have another erection after you ejaculate

In women, estrogen levels drop before and after menopause.

You may notice:

Vaginal dryness

Fewer feelings of sexual arousal

Emotional changes

Medical conditions and illness, medication, and surgery can affect your sexual health, and so can your body image.

“Some people say, ‘Oh no, how can anyone want me with all these wrinkles?’ or ‘I can’t have sex because my erections are unreliable,’” Price says. “But sex can be better at this time of life than it ever was because we know ourselves. We know what we need and what we want in sex and life.”