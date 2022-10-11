Being older has never been so popular. More than 55 million Americans are 65 and up and make up a higher percentage of the U.S. population than ever before.

Baby boomers are a huge part of it: Every day, 10,000 of them turn 65 until 2030, causing a “silver tsunami” of changes in the senior living industry.

Food plays an important role: Many of today’s prospective residents have traveled more and eaten better than earlier generations. The three-meals-a-day concept is giving way to all-hours availability. Upscale and organic options like roasted apple and brie grilled cheese and gourmet burgers are replacing senior communities’ menu mainstays like split pea soup and meatloaf.

That may sound like an upgrade, but a lot of people might appreciate a more diverse menu. More than 13% of today’s U.S. seniors were born in other countries. Many moved to America decades ago – and people from all over the world enjoy eating a wide variety of dishes. And yet, the traditional foods of your culture often remain staples of what you cook and eat. So what are the options if you might want to change where you live -- by moving to an independent or assisted living community -- but not what you eat?