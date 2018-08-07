What to Expect as a Caregiver

Miriam Braga, a 57-year-old mortgage underwriter in New Britain, CT, once believed that no one could understand how she felt. Braga has been the primary caregiver to her 87-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes, since 2012. "I'd get so frustrated," she says, "and I thought, nobody understands what I'm going through. Now I know that's not true." In the last 12 months, more than 34 million Americans provided unpaid care for an adult older than age 50. Though many Americans are caregivers, few are prepared for the job when it falls into their lap, says Jo McCord, a family consultant at Family Caregiver Alliance in San Francisco: "Sometimes they are just blindsided and are unaware of how much education they need." She offers new caregivers the following advice as they embark on their new role.

Respect Autonomy Caregiving isn't about taking over. Your parent, spouse, or other close relation may be sick or living with disabilities, but they are still an adult with preferences, opinions, and rights. "Whoever you take care of has the right to live life on his or her own terms. Don't lose sight of that," McCord says. You may feel like you know best or that it's easier to do everything yourself. "But it's very important," she says, "even if the person has dementia, to involve him or her." You might want your relative to move out of their house and into assisted living, or you might simply want them to eat healthier. You won't agree on everything, McCord says, so pick your issues. Focus on those that will make the most impact on your relative's health and well-being. Does it matter, for example, if your 90-year-old mother insists on eating ice cream for dinner? "It's about quality of life," McCord says. "Maybe your mother's house isn't as clean as assisted living would be, but where will she be happiest?"