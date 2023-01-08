Aug. 1, 2023 -- Most people hear “firm handshake” and automatically think “business world.” A cursory search reveals articles with titles like “Seven Super-Revealing Things Your Handshake Says About You” (Forbes) and “How a Handshake Can Tell You Everything You Need to Know About a Person” (Inc.).

But those in the know understand what your handshake really reveals: Your current health, possible future illnesses, and how long you might live. In fact, grip strength may be the most revealing health measurement your doctor has never taken.

On a typical visit to your doctor, you expect them to record your temperature, weight, heart rate, and blood pressure. Those measurements are called “vital signs” for a reason. They offer a quick snapshot of your current condition, along with hints about your future health.

But there’s a fair argument to be made to include grip strength in that group. Grip-strength testing is easy, fast, and noninvasive. It can be monitored over time. All it requires is a handgrip dynamometer, a tool that may cost less than the doctor’s stethoscope, and a chair.