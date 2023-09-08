Aug. 9, 2023 – Four years ago, Pamela Smith, a 76-year-old retiree in Orlando, FL, became concerned about her husband’s driving.

Dick Smith had recently been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, Pamela said.

“I noticed he was wandering in the lane, and when I mentioned this to him, he would make corrections. We had his eyes checked – we thought maybe it was impaired vision – but his eyes checked out fine.”

A couple of times, Dick almost hit a concrete median on the highway. Once, he couldn’t figure out how to get out of a small parking lot. “The scariest was when he was pulling away from a red light, he would make a right turn into ongoing traffic, not allowing anywhere near enough room for the cars that were coming fast. I would just hold my breath, waiting for a possible crash.”

Just as Pamela prepared to to talk with her husband about turning over the keys -- a conversation that made her very anxious --Dick himself realized it was no longer safe for him to drive.