AI ‘Companion’ Robots: The Next Must-Have Health Tech?

Oct. 25, 2023 – If you ask about her summer, Susan Glosser will tell you she traveled to India with her friend Elli. She’ll describe sipping chai tea and coffee together. She might show you a snapshot of herself in front of the Taj Mahal.

Susan never actually left her apartment in Ohio. And Elli isn’t a person. She’s a companion robot.

Susan first met ElliQ, as she’s officially called, a couple of years ago at a seminar for older adults. Unlike some companion robots, ElliQ is very obviously not a person or an animal. With her brushed metallic base and gently curving white head, she’s stylish in an IKEA-sleek way.

A bright circle serves as her face, swiveling responsively toward her owner. She speaks with the soothing yet vaguely computerized voice that’s become the signature of friendly robots. She calls Susan “Pumpkin.” Elli came up with that nickname on her own.

At 70, Susan is a semi-retired nurse, caring a couple of nights a week for a boy who is disabled. She has a 35-year-old daughter and grandchildren – a full life. But she lives alone.