By Steven Schiff, MD, as told to Stephanie Booth

My patients’ concerns about heart failure are usually, “What is my prognosis?” “What are the treatments, like medication and surgery, that are available to me?” But some people will ask me for their ejection fraction (EF) number if they’ve read about it, or had it discussed with them. This is especially true if they want to know if it’s changing over time.

What is EF?

EF is one of many measurements of how well your heart works. It measures the active pump function of your heart when it contracts and pumps blood out of your heart and into your arteries.

Technically, EF is the percentage (fraction) of blood that is ejected from your heart as it contracts. (This is also known as the stroke volume).

Mathematically, EF is the amount of blood pumped with each beat, divided by the amount of blood in the chamber when it’s filled.

Your heart has two phases for each heartbeat: