A Day in the Life of My Heart Failure

By Aimee Rodriguez Zepeda, as told to Danny Bonvissuto

I didn’t have the typical feeling people describe, like trouble breathing. Instead, I was tired. I was 39 with two kids in grade school and two in high school. Feeling run down seemed pretty typical for women like me.

I went to my primary care doctor. I thought I was just going to tell her I was tired and ask if she could suggest a good B12 vitamin.

Instead, she listened to my heart and said, “I don’t like what I hear.” She referred me to a cardiologist and said I needed to go within the next day or two.

I thought, "I’m OK. It’s nothing. Something small. They’re just going to tell me I’m getting older and need to lose weight. All the usual stuff."

A few days later, I had an echocardiogram. Afterward, the cardiologist came in, sat down, and in the most direct way, he said, “You have heart failure. Your heart is working at 20%.”

I was like, “Wait. What?”

He repeated himself, then handed me a box of tissues.

I have dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and systolic heart failure. That means my heart is enlarged and doesn’t pump well enough.

For a while I just sat there and wasn’t sure what to say. Then I said, “How do we fix this? What do we do?”

He said, “Heart failure isn’t something you fix -- it’s something you manage. We’re going to attack this aggressively right now to get your function up, but this is a lifetime commitment.”

Before my diagnosis, I did what I wanted to do. I ate what I wanted, and didn’t really think about what I was eating, even though all the women in my family, including my elderly mother, have heart failure. My doctor believes my issue is a mixture of genetics and side effects of the chemotherapy I’d gotten for uterine cancer 7 years earlier.