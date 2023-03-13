By Richard Josephson, MD, as told to Stephanie Watson

Back in the middle of the 20th century, there was a concern that people with cardiovascular disease could hurt themselves if they exercised. People with heart failure used to be confined to their bed for long periods of time. Now we know that exercise, when done safely, doesn't damage the heart. It can actually protect the heart and lower the chances of future problems.

In most people with heart failure, the main symptom is exercise intolerance, which people often describe as fatigue or shortness of breath. You may feel tired, be unable to work, or have trouble just walking down the street or around your home. Staying active can help your body work better.

While you can begin to exercise on your own, I don't recommend it. It's safer for people with heart failure to exercise in a place where they're monitored and supported during training. That's where cardiac rehabilitation can help.