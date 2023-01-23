New medications are brightening the outlook for people with heart failure. But before any drug reaches your pharmacy or medicine cabinet, it gets tested in clinical trials to make sure that it's safe and it works.

If you are Black or Hispanic, you might be surprised to learn that many heart failure drugs were tested on people who didn’t look anything like you. Even though Black and Hispanic Americans have higher rates of heart failure than white Americans, they often aren't included in clinical trials that study heart failure medications.

Out of 414 heart failure studies published between 2000 and 2020, fewer than 1 in 5 participants were people of color. Less than 2 in 5 studies even reported the race and ethnicity of their participants, making the real numbers hard to know.

Without good representation in studies, doctors have no way of knowing how well the drugs they prescribe will work in their Black and Hispanic patients or if the medicines might cause unexpected side effects. The study that led to FDA approval of heart failure drug vericiguat (Verquvo) was made up of less than 5% Black people.

Experts say there's a real need to increase enrollment of people of color in heart disease clinical trials to make these study populations better reflect people living with heart disease in the United States today.