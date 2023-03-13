By Michael Balk, MD, as told to John Donovan

When we talk about heart failure, the first thing I do with people is ask a number of questions about diet and other potential conditions that may cause the heart failure. The most common probably is high blood pressure. Then there's coronary disease. Diabetes. Some viruses can affect the heart. Obesity probably has a big role. Sleep apnea is super common.

We have important data that these comorbidities -- conditions that are present with another condition -- affect the survival rates of people with heart failure. If you treat the obesity, treat the sleep apnea, treat the high blood pressure, you're likely to live longer.

So we have to go through all the sort of "normal" things that can cause heart failure. And there are some conditions that we call restrictive cardiomyopathies, too, buildup of materials inside the heart. Those are much more rare. (A cardiomyopathy is simply a disease of the heart.)

Once we determine causes, then we can get a better idea of treatment.