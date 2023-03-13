By Maya Guglin, MD, as told to Mary Jo DiLonardo Your heart’s job is to pump blood around your body to supply all your organs with the oxygen they need to work well. When your heart doesn’t pump as strong and as efficiently as it’s supposed to, you have heart failure. As your heart struggles to pump blood, fluid levels build up in your body. This excessive fluid causes almost all symptoms of heart failure. Typically, people with heart failure complain of shortness of breath and fatigue. They might also gain some weight.

Shortness of Breath There are two pumping chambers in the heart: the left and right ventricles. The left side of the heart collects oxygen-rich blood from the lungs. So, if the left ventricle is more affected by heart failure, the fluid builds up in the lungs, and the main symptom is shortness of breath. At first it happens only when you try to do something really physically challenging like running. But as the disease progresses, it becomes difficult to walk up the steps. Then it becomes harder to walk fast, then harder to walk at all. You have to stop often and catch your breath.

Cough Eventually, you start waking up at night because your lungs fill with "unpumped" fluid. You have to sit up, then the gravity pulls the fluid down, and your lungs can breathe again. At this stage, you may even have wheezing like in asthma and you may even start coughing. The cough follows the same pattern as shortness of breath: It’s worse when you are lying down and better when you sit up. But if it gets this far, it’s time to go to the emergency room or call an ambulance. This is serious.