If you have hepatitis C, you probably have a lot of questions. One of the biggest may be, “Can I be cured?” Thanks to new medications, the answer is probably yes. But to get there, you'll need to work closely with your doctor for quite a while. Building an open, honest relationship and asking smart questions are the keys to your success. First, draft the right team. Ask your primary care doctor if he normally treats people with hep C. If the answer is no, he'll probably refer you to a liver doctor (hepatologist), an infectious disease expert, or both. These doctors regularly treat people with the virus, are familiar with the latest medications, and can anticipate any complications, says Alexea Gaffney-Adams, MD, an infectious disease expert in Smithtown, NY.

Come Prepared With Questions “The doctor is not going to answer your questions if you don't ask them,” says Bob Rice, of Boston, who was cured of hep C in 2015. Think of questions before your appointments and write them down. That way, you won't forget to ask something important.

You may want to find out: What's my genotype? That's the type of hep C you have. There are six. Your doctor will craft a treatment plan based on your genotype and any other health problems you have. What's my viral load? This tells you how much of the virus is in your blood. If you decide to treat your hep C, you'll be tested during and after your treatment to see if this number falls to an undetectable level and stays there. Is my liver damaged? It could be. Your doctor probably will give you blood tests and may order special scans of your liver. You may even need a biopsy. That's a test that takes a sample of liver tissue to see if there's damage. How can I protect my liver? Your doctor likely will tell you to go easy on the booze or lay off it completely. They may also tell you to use little or no acetaminophen. Let them know about all medicines and supplements you take. They may need to tweak some doses, and they may tell you to stop taking some things.