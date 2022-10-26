Patient advocate Rick Nash sometimes wears a T-shirt that reads, “My pre-existing condition is hepatitis C.” (It is also known as hep C or HCV.) He uses it to jumpstart conversations about the disease. Nash thinks frank talk can help debunk myths and ease the stigma around hep C. But not everyone is ready or able to be so open. Whether to talk about your hep C diagnosis or not is up to you. If you want to tell others about your status, there are some tactics that could help make the conversation go better.

Talking to an Intimate Partner It’s important to be patient and open to any questions your partner may have. It’s likely they’ll want to know how you got hep C and whether they could have it too. Such questions are natural. But often, they're tough to answer. Paul Bolter, community outreach and education manager at the American Liver Foundation in New York, explains why. “There’s still a lot of stigma and shame around the disease. The first thing people think of is drug use or sexual transmission,” he says.