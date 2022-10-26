Social and emotional support can make a big difference in your journey with hepatitis C. A good support system may boost your well-being and help you stay healthy.

Why Support Is Important With Hep C

With hep C, you may wonder what happens next. You may worry about how it will affect your health. You may feel isolated and unsure who you can talk to.

“Emotional support is hugely necessary,” says Dan Palmer, a 59-year-old singer/songwriter and video producer in Carson City, NV, who was diagnosed with hep C in his late 30s. After developing liver disease from hep C, Palmer had a liver transplant. In 2016, he was told he was cured.

“There’s still a lot of stigma about hep C. People may believe you’re a drug user and that drug use is the source of your infection. That makes it hard to talk about,” Palmer says.

Finding the right support can help you find answers to your questions, feel less alone, and take better care of your health.

You can build a support network with your friends and family, your doctors and medical team, and the hepatitis C community.