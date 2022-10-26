A hepatitis C diagnosis often comes with more than just infection. There can be a mental toll, too. When you have it, you may fear what others think of you, or you may deal with negative reactions to your diagnosis. This stress can lead to mental health issues. In fact, one-third of people with hepatitis C have depression. But there’s hope. You can manage and even cure hepatitis C with today’s treatment options. And alongside these treatments, you can find support that will improve your mental stress.

Understanding the Stigma Like many health conditions, hepatitis C isn’t well-understood by the public, which leads to stereotyping and assumption. “There are times when hep C is more prevalent in the news because of a problem like the opioid crisis, and as a result, when the average person hears someone has hep C, they automatically think, ‘Oh, that’s a substance abuser,’” says Wendy Tayer, PhD, a UC San Diego Health clinical psychologist who specializes in chronic illness treatment.