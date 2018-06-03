TUESDAY, March 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In what could be a breakthrough in the world of organ transplants, Johns Hopkins researchers have taken kidneys from people infected with hepatitis C and safely transplanted them without transmitting the disease.

The surgeries gave new kidneys to 10 donor recipients -- just a handful of the more than 420,000 Americans who currently struggle with potentially fatal end-stage kidney disease.

None of the 10 people waiting for a kidney was infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV). That effectively barred them from receiving a kidney from an HCV-infected donor, despite having been on an organ waiting list for an average of four months.

However, "we found that we could safely transplant kidneys from hepatitis C-positive donors into hepatitis C-negative recipients while administering direct-acting antiviral medications and prevent the recipient from acquiring hepatitis C," explained Dr. Niraj Desai. He directs Hopkins' Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program, in Baltimore, and is lead author of the research.

Armed with the knowledge that anti-HCV medicines provide an effective cure 95 percent of the time, Desai said he and his colleagues had been confident of success. "But we still had to prove this would work, and [that] the patients would tolerate the medications," he said.

That said, Desai stressed that more studies -- involving a larger pool of patients -- are needed, even though the idea that such transplants can be safely performed is, he said, already "gaining traction" across the country.

The study findings were published online March 6 in Annals of Internal Medicine.

About 5 percent to 10 percent of people with end-stage kidney disease die every year while receiving dialysis treatment, and more than 95,000 Americans are now on a waiting list for a kidney transplant, Desai said.

Because that figure far exceeds available donors, Desai said that people typically wait more than five years before an organ becomes available.

"There is a tremendous need for more transplantable kidneys," he said.

To date, kidneys from HCV-positive donors have been used only if the recipient has HCV because of the health risks of hepatitis C. An HCV infection can lead to liver inflammation, scarring (called cirrhosis), cancer and liver failure.