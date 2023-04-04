April 4, 2023 – Researchers have found that co-infection by multiple common viruses may have caused a mysterious hepatitis outbreak in kids worldwide.

Since October 2021, these hepatitis cases in young children affected more than 1,000 kids in 35 countries. Although most children survived, of about 350 patients identified in the United States until May 2022, 22 required a liver transplant and 13 died.

Most of these children were under 6 years old.

Not only are these hepatitis cases acute and severe, but what’s causing them is a mystery. They don’t fit into the common categories of liver inflammation, known as hepatitis A through E.

Now, researchers have zeroed in on a possible culprit. They identified a strain of virus, called adeno-associated virus type 2 (AAV2), as the central player in the outbreak. And if they are correct, AAV2 is not acting alone.

In fact, this virus is not strong enough to cause these severe cases without help. Instead, affected children must have at least one other “helper" virus at the same time, such as a human adenovirus (which can cause symptoms similar to the common cold or flu, according to the CDC), Epstein-Barr virus, and/or human herpesvirus 6.