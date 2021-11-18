Is an HIV Cure Possible?

Researchers remain hopeful that they're heading in the right direction to finding a cure for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Right now, it’s still out of reach. But the unusual cases of four people may hold clues.

The latest case is a 30-year-old woman in Argentina whose name hasn’t been made public. She had HIV, but for 8 years, it has been “undetectable” in her body, though she didn’t take antiretroviral medication, researchers reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine in November 2021. Scientists don’t know exactly how that works and can’t say for sure that she is cured. But they wrote in the study that cases like the Argentinian woman’s may be “extremely rare but possible.”

Perhaps the best known is the “Berlin patient,” Timothy Ray Brown. He’s the first person ever to be cured of HIV. Brown found out in 2006 that he had acute myeloid leukemia. He already knew he had HIV and had been taking medicine for it for years.

After chemotherapy didn’t help his leukemia, Brown went to Berlin, where he got two bone marrow transplants from an HIV-resistant donor. Ten years later, Brown is leukemia- and HIV-free. Other HIV-positive leukemia patients who got similar treatments haven’t been free of HIV. Experts still don’t know why Brown became free of HIV.