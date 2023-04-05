HIV treatment (antiretroviral therapy) has changed the face of HIV/AIDS. Successful treatment now allows millions of infected people to keep the virus in check – even undetectable – and lead healthy lives.

But as with all medications, it can come with side effects. In some people, weight gain is one of them.

Recent studies show that 1 in 6 people who start HIV medications gain at least 10% in body weight in 1-2 years. Why this happens is still somewhat of a mystery.

If you’re underweight when you're diagnosed, the gain can be welcome and a milestone on the road to what’s called a “return to health.”

But if you’re normal weight or overweight, it can be a stubborn problem and may lead to weight-related health problems. This could include diabetes and heart disease.