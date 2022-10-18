By Christine Morris, as told to Susan Bernstein I was 16 when I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. It was 2004. I was just a very sick kid. Even as a baby, my mom told me that I had to be on soy formula because I was lactose intolerant. When I was older, doctors told my parents I had cyclic vomiting syndrome. This was a permanent thing where my diaphragm was hyperactive. If I throw up more than once, I can’t stop. I would just go on and on until there was nothing in my stomach anymore. I had to get fluids at the emergency room. I learned as an adult that I can get ahead of this as it starts. I take a drug called Zofran. It makes me drowsy, but the good thing is that it dissolves under the tongue, so you don’t vomit it back up.

Alien in My Stomach It all started with those warning signs. Doctors said, “Well, maybe she is just more susceptible to catching stomach bugs.” At 13 or 14, I suddenly took a turn for the worse. I developed an intestinal blockage. Crohn’s had been doing damage to my small intestine for years. I missed almost a whole year of classes during my sophomore year of high school. I had vomiting episodes and severe abdominal pain.