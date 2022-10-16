By Sarah Shafer, as told to Stephanie Watson

I began having Crohn's disease symptoms of as far back as age 13 or 14. At the time, I tried to hide my condition. The teenage years are already awkward. The last thing I wanted was for my friends and family to know how often I ran to the bathroom and how urgently I had to go.

I did eventually tell my family and I saw a doctor about my symptoms. The doctor thought it was stress-related. He assumed that I had ulcers.

When I was 25, I developed abdominal pain so severe that I almost passed out at work. It turned out to be an abscess. My doctor told me that it wasn't normal for a 25 year old to have an abscess. That discovery led to further testing, which led to me being diagnosed with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.