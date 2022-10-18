By Ryan Ungaro, MD, as told to Barbara Brody Back when I was in medical school, I decided to specialize in gastroenterology because I thought it was a fascinating field. I still do. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients, including those with Crohn's, are particularly rewarding to treat because I really get to know them and support them closely over many years. It's my job to usher them through difficult times and get them back to enjoying a good quality of life. As director of the Comprehensive Care for the Recently Diagnosed IBD Patient (COMPASS-IBD) program at Mount Sinai in New York, I see many people who have only recently learned that they have Crohn's. Often these patients have classic symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and urgency. But many don't realize there are a number of Crohn's disease symptoms, and potential complications, that aren't so obviously tied to the digestive system

Body-wide Issues Crohn's disease is an inflammatory condition. That inflammation primarily affects the intestines. But fever might be a sign of Crohn's, particularly when it happens in conjunction with other symptoms. Fever suggests systemic inflammation, which could be stemming from inflammation in the bowel.