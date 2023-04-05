I think one of the things that surprised me the most when I began working in the field was how some patients with Crohn’s disease remain in denial about their illness even after a very thorough investigation. That becomes an extra challenge because we have invested their time and explained everything to them about why they have inflammation and how we need to control this inflammation. And then at the end of the day, they go back online and to social media and come up with a plan that's not even medically appropriate and could even be dangerous to them.

It is very critical that we educate our patients not only about Crohn’s disease pathogenesis and treatment goals but also about other aspects of disease management, such as diet, limitations, and side effects of medical therapy, what to expect regarding disease progression, and surgery. We also need to develop a better understanding of management plans. For example, many patients feel like if their diarrhea and pain get better, that's the end of the treatment, and they can stop or taper their medications down.

The basic problem is the inflammation in the gut, and if they don’t take or stop taking their treatments, even if they’re feeling better, the inflammation will continue and could cause more damage to their intestines. If we do not control the inflammation, it can lead to complications such as structural damage to the bowel. Due to persistent inflammation, patients can develop precancerous lesions that can lead to cancer in the gut. Patients may need surgery if there are strictures or blockages. It’s critical that they get the inflammation under control. So one of our foremost jobs is patient education, easing their fears, giving them correct information, making sure we address their concerns, and then also helping them by holding their hand through the journey. But we cannot do it alone.