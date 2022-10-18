By Kalee Eichelberger, as told to Stephanie Watson

At one point in my life, I wanted to go to medical school and become a doctor. But because of my struggle with Crohn's disease, I changed career paths entirely. The challenge of adjusting my diet to my disease led me to become a dietitian.

My health issues started early. I had health issues all through middle school and high school -- GI symptoms like abdominal pain, loose stools, nausea, and vomiting.

It took a little bit of time to put the pieces together and get diagnosed. I finally learned that I had Crohn's disease in 2012, when I was 17 years old.

The next challenge was finding a treatment that worked for me. My insurance company made me go through step therapy, where I had to try cheaper medications and fail on them before getting to try more expensive ones. Eventually I started on a biologic drug, which suppresses the part of my immune system that is triggering inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) symptoms. That has worked for me.