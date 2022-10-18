By Christina Gentile, PsyD, as told to Barbara Brody

First things first: Stress does not cause Crohn’s disease. But physical ailments often overlap with mental ones. And Crohn’s is hardly the exception. Research suggests that people with inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis) are two to three times more likely than members of the general population to struggle with anxiety or depression.

Even if you don’t meet the official criteria for an anxiety disorder or major depression, living with Crohn’s disease might make you feel stressed, frustrated, upset, or scared. Navigating a new diagnosis, having debilitating symptoms, and adjusting to changes in treatment can be very challenging.

Whether your mental health problems tend to be mild or more serious, don’t be surprised if they get worse when your Crohn’s is flaring. During a flare, you might feel anxious about having urgent, bloody diarrhea or flatulence. You may worry about whether you’ll be able to find a bathroom in time. You could feel embarrassed about your symptoms. You may develop body image issues, which might prompt you to withdraw from social situations.