While I've started to get my life back, it hasn’t been easy, especially when it comes to my relationships.

I’ve lived with inflammatory bowel disease since 1990, when I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. Thankfully, my symptoms resolved with surgery, but about 6 years ago I began to experience a recurrence of frequent abdominal pain and diarrhea. I suffered for years, until this past December, when I was finally diagnosed with Crohn’s.

I couldn’t go to my kids’ soccer matches, or meet other moms for coffee, because I couldn’t be away from a bathroom for that long. I developed severe anemia due to bleeding in my GI tract. I became so weak I could barely walk. All of a sudden, I found myself homebound, barely able to walk up and down stairs.

My Crohn’s symptoms started right around the time my kids were about to enter middle school. I had spent years being involved in everything from their classrooms to their sports games. But all that ended when I got sick.

Still, I didn’t feel comfortable confiding in anyone except Geordie, my husband. Bloody diarrhea isn’t exactly cocktail-hour conversation. My family and close friends knew I was anemic, but I always tried to put my best face forward when I talked to them.

I have other chronic health conditions, including ulcerative colitis and multiple sclerosis, but I’d never thought of myself as disabled before. Now I did, and it was so depressing. It took so much energy and strength just to get through the day, while other mothers around me lived normal lives. I felt so lonely.

I wasn’t the only one who put on a brave face. It was agonizingly hard on my two kids, Lucy, now 17, and Theo, now 15.

My children had a lot of worries that they didn’t always vocalize. Over the next several years, I was in and out of the hospital for blood transfusions and surgeries, and it was very scary for them. They never asked a lot of questions. It was always just, “Mom’s not feeling well,” or “Mom’s tired.” They knew to run upstairs when I needed something, because it was hard for me to navigate stairs.

It really impacted our ability to do things as a family. We took them to an amusement park once and I couldn’t walk because I was so weak. We got a wheelchair, and I could tell from their faces how hard it was for them to see me in it. They were older by then, too -- in middle school and high school. I don’t know what I would have done if they were younger.