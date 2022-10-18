By Tina Aswani Omprakash, as told to Stephanie Watson In 2005, I was fresh out of college and had just landed a prime job on Wall Street. My life should have been peaking. But inside, I felt decades older than my 21 years. I'd had strange symptoms since I was about 8 years old -- joint pain and eye issues that had no obvious cause. Now I was also getting bouts of digestive symptoms. I had acid reflux, and I bounced back and forth between constipation and diarrhea. I went to my primary care doctor, who sent me a GI specialist. In June 2006, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. Because the disease was only in one part of my colon, it didn't meet the criteria for Crohn's disease, which can occupy any part of the GI tract.

Working Myself Sick I was working a high-pressure job with pretty extreme hours. The stress of my job was making me sicker and sicker. I had constant diarrhea. I was bleeding. The only way I could eat was through a PICC line in my arm. By early 2008, I was down to just 85 pounds.