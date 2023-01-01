By Randy Longman, MD, as told to Marijke Vroomen Durning, RN I’ve been working with patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes Crohn’s disease, for about 15 years now. Treating patients with chronic illnesses like Crohn’s disease can be challenging, but it’s also very rewarding. As their doctor, I have a unique opportunity to develop long-term relationships with them. I’m there during difficult times to provide medical assistance, care, and support. It's also an exciting time to be in the field of treating Crohn’s disease because of ongoing research and new treatment options that can be life-changing for my patients. With so much going on, I don’t want my patients to lose hope because we don’t know what is around the corner. There are so many more medicines and combinations of therapies that sometimes, the next medicine can be the right one for them.

Diagnosis and Treatment Improved Over the Years Treatment for Crohn’s disease has changed significantly since I began practicing. Early on, we only had oral medicines, such as steroids, or corticosteroids, to offer our patients. These drugs can certainly be helpful in some situations. They reduce inflammation in the gut, especially during exacerbations, or flare-ups. But these drugs also can have serious side effects. For example, long-term steroid treatment can cause cataracts and weaker bones, and it can put patients at higher risk of getting infections. So we don’t want patients to take these drugs too often or over extended periods.