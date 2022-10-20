Stomach pain and cramping, mad dashes to the bathroom, recurring diarrhea, weight loss, fever, loss of appetite, fatigue. Those are all classic symptoms of Crohn’s disease.

Even if you're new to this, you know it’s no fun. You probably also know that it’s chronic, meaning it’s something that (at least as far as doctors know right now) you’ll have for the rest of your life.

Hopefully, your medical team has told you that with their help, a good plan, and a dose of determination from you, you can control your Crohn’s.

Still, you probably have some questions. Here’s what the experts have to say.