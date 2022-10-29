By Kevin Ashby, MD, as told to Michele Jordan I became a doctor because I knew it would be intellectually stimulating and I wanted to help people. I truly believe in treating my patients like family. As a board-certified gastroenterologist, I treat people who have a variety of digestive issues – some mild and others more severe. I see many patients with Crohn's disease, which is an inflammatory bowel condition that impacts the digestive system. It can cause a number of symptoms, from abdominal pain and frequent diarrhea to swelling and fatigue. I’ve been in this field for many years, and I’ve heard a variety of issues that come along with the disease. Most people talk to me about the physical impacts, but Crohn’s can impact so many areas of someone’s personal life as well.

It’s a Sensitive Topic One area that Crohn’s disease can impact is a person’s sex life. Many patients are not comfortable talking about intimacy and how Crohn’s may get in the way of their social life. Because of that, they often don’t get the help they need. On the other hand, some patients are comfortable talking about how their disease impacts their intimate life. We, as doctors, understand that this is a sensitive topic for some and are here to help. People with Crohn’s disease are capable of being intimate emotionally and physically. There are just some things to consider to ensure some level of comfort.