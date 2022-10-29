I had Crohn’s.

I shared many of my symptoms and my diagnosis on social media. People began contacting me out of nowhere to share their own stories, and I started a Facebook group. I was coaching other women of color about the importance of health and was saddened to learn just how many people felt alone – or went undiagnosed for years, like I did.

In 2020, I started Color of Crohn's and Chronic Illness (COCCI) because of such an outpouring of people who looked like me who felt alone and unheard. After 2 years, we are a multimillion-dollar organization that serves hundreds of people through policy action, research, and patient support. It truly is my faith in God that has brought me to this point.

At my lowest, I called off my engagement and thought I was going to die. Today, I’m a married mom of two little ones (ages 2 and 8) and I have the chance to speak to people battling Crohn’s across the country. I encourage people to be aggressive about their health and not give up until they get an answer. My life isn’t perfect. I still have symptoms, but I’m pressing forward. I’ve got the victory, and I have to share it with others.