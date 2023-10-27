Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a long-term illness that you’ll likely live with for decades. Most people have mild to moderate symptoms, but they can be unpredictable -- flaring and then tapering off. So, what can you expect in the future, and can you better control your symptoms?

Can UC Go Into Remission?

Ulcerative colitis is what experts call a relapsing and remitting disease. This means symptoms come and go over time. There may be months or even years when you won’t have any symptoms at all.

There’s no single definition of what it means to be in remission with UC. Your doctor could say it’s the balance between managing your symptoms and any side effects of treatment. But a better overall quality of life may be what’s most important to you, like enjoying a symptom-free social life.

Depending on how it’s measured, around half of Americans with UC are in remission, says Ugo Iroku, MD, a board-certified gastroenterologist at New York Gastroenterology Associates. The other half have symptoms that range from mild to serious.

In general, there are three types of UC remission: