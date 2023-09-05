Household Factors Can Raise a Child's Odds for IBD

TUESDAY, May 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- What puts kids at risk for pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and what could help prevent it?

A review of 36 observational studies that included 6.4 million kids offers some key clues.

Taking antibiotics at an early age, eating a Western diet and living in a more affluent family were associated with an increased IBD risk. But living in a household with pets and siblings and eating plenty of veggies were linked to a lower risk.

“Pediatric IBD cases are rising globally, and approximately 1 in 4 of all IBD cases are now diagnosed before age 21,” said lead author Nisha Thacker, a gastrointestinal dietitian who did the meta-analysis as part of her doctoral studies at the University of Newcastle in Australia.

IBD is marked by abdominal pain, diarrhea and blood in the stools, indicating that parts of the intestinal tract have become inflamed.

The new analysis, presented Sunday at a conference of the American Gastroenterological Association, found that kids who took antibiotics before age 5 had triple the risk for pediatric IBD. Their risk was 3.5 times higher if they had received four or more courses of antibiotics by that age.