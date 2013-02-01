Lockdowns Improved Symptoms for People With IBS

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) had milder symptoms during the COVID-19 lockdown, possibly due to reduced stress levels and more control over their diet, Argentine researchers report.

"We think the results have something to do with people staying at home," said study author Dr. Juan Pablo Stefanolo. "They were not exposed to outside stress, and at home they were able to avoid food triggers."

His team used on online survey to re-assess 129 IBS patients in Argentina while they were under pandemic lockdown. Pre-pandemic data from the patients had been collected in an earlier research project.

Argentina had one of the world's longest lockdowns. The number of patients who reported severe IBS fell from 65 before it began to 39.

On a 500-point scale used to gauge IBS severity, the average fell from 278 to 212 during the lockdown. IBS symptoms of pain, distention, stool consistency, anxiety, fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue all improved, the study found.