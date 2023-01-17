When Nina Beaty had a low-dose CT scan to check for lung cancer in 2014, she didn’t expect the radiologist to find anything. Although she smoked as a young adult for about 13 years, she’d kicked the habit more than 30 years ago and prided herself on living a healthy life. But since her mom was a lung cancer survivor, she decided to get screened.

She was completely shocked when her radiologist called her a few days later and told her she had small-cell lung cancer. “I wasn’t surprised when my mom was diagnosed: She’d smoked four packs a day for decades,” Beaty, a 68-year New York City art therapist, recalls. “But I’d been the picture of health for decades. I just couldn’t wrap my head around it.”

Initially, her cancer was only in one spot, on the top of her left lung. Beaty underwent chemoradiation and preventative whole brain radiation. Then, in early 2015, she got the devastating news that her cancer was metastatic. Normally, that would mean she had only months to live. But she was able to enroll in a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering, where she was given a new immunotherapy drug.

“Within weeks, my tumor shrunk by leaps and bounds. My oncologist said he’d never seen anything like it,” she recalls. Thankfully, Beaty is now in remission. But she had plenty of terrifying moments when she assumed that she wouldn’t make it.