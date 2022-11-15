By Amy McMillin, as told to Kendall Morgan

When I found out I had lung cancer, I was working full time. That hasn’t changed. I am still working full time, and my family tries to stick with the same routine we had prior to my diagnosis, with some exceptions and adjustments, of course.

I have two kids. My oldest is away at college and my youngest can drive now, so I don’t have to do the morning school routine. This is a huge help since fatigue is one of the biggest side effects of my treatment. Thankfully, also, my mother-in-law lives close by. She is such a huge help to our family. She comes and deep cleans our home once a month and helps in any other way we may need.

It’s important to have a support system, both at home and at work. I am so fortunate to work from home and have a great work support system. When I was diagnosed, I went to my supervisor, and we discussed options that allow me some flexibility in my work schedule. I can rest at times when I am in pain or not feeling well. I find that a quick power nap at lunch can help me to get through the day.