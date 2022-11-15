By Natalie Brown, as told to Kendall Morgan

When I was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer at age 33, I had to make a lot of tough decisions quickly, including whether to freeze my eggs before treatment started or not be able to have kids. We decided to go ahead with treatment immediately. In the beginning of treatment, I felt awful. I was exhausted, and there was little I could do. It took time to come to terms with the diagnosis. How I feel mentally still changes day to day.

Overall, the emotional impact and experience hasn’t been what I expected in the beginning. I didn't expect treatment to go the way that it is going. It’s going surprisingly well for stage IV, so let’s start there. But I say emotionally, every treatment is completely different. Sometimes, I can go through treatment and it's like, “Hey, I have chemo.” Sometimes, it's like, "Oh my gosh, I can't believe I have lung cancer. I can’t believe I’m having to put poison in my body.”