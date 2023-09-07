By Arif Kamal, MD, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society, as told to Janie McQueen

A cancer diagnosis is a life-changing event, no matter the outcome.

But a diagnosis of inoperable cancer may mean wrestling with less time than you expected. This can bring up issues of hope, strength, legacy, and uncertainty.

You may feel overwhelmed, especially if you’re facing your journey without much support.

One study found that much of the mental struggle with inoperable lung cancer is uncertainty. Without a set plan, or an operation to look forward to, wait times between diagnosis, treatments, and outcomes can lead to a loop of brooding, worrying, and fear that might impact your quality of life.

With inoperable lung cancer, there’s room for hope. There’s reason for that hope, given newer treatments, like targeted therapies. These are being successfully used as an alternative to chemo and its harsh side effects.

The study found that keeping symptoms under control can help you stay mentally well.