By Diane Miller, as told to Stephanie Watson

Until Jan. 14, 2021, if you'd asked me to describe myself, I would have said, "I'm a wife and mother." After that day, I added "cancer survivor" to my title.

At first, I attributed the back and foot pain I was having in late 2020 to over-exercise. But when several rounds of physical therapy didn't relieve the pain, I went to an orthopedic surgeon, who sent me for an MRI. I expected arthritis, or maybe a herniated disk. I never imagined that I might have cancer.

Thankfully, an oncology office happened to be in the same building as my orthopedic surgeon. They saw me right away. I was overwhelmed and could barely talk because I was crying so hard. The nurse who took my vital signs gently consoled me and said, "We see miracles here." I immediately felt relief, and I will never forget that moment.

Danny Nguyen, MD, a medical oncologist and hematologist at City of Hope Orange County, confirmed my diagnosis – stage IV B non-small-cell lung cancer. I was terrified. I didn't know how to deal with it. I wondered, "Am I going to live?"

I needed support, reassurance, and advice. While I did get plenty of advice, not all of it was helpful.