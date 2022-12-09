By Foster Lasley, MD, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson If your lung cancer can’t be treated with surgery, it doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can do. You may still have treatment options like radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Nonsurgical treatments can lead to good outcomes and they’re commonly used around the world today.

What’s Inoperable Lung Cancer? Inoperable lung cancer is simply a tumor that surgery can’t treat, which could be because your cancer is in a difficult spot to reach, it’s spread outside your lungs, or you have other serious health conditions. For example, if your lungs aren’t healthy enough in general, or you have a prior condition like heart disease, it can make surgery too risky.

How Do You Treat Inoperable Lung Cancer? It’s up to you and your doctor to decide which options are best for you. Every person is different, so your best treatment plan is based on your specific needs. Radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy can each be used to treat inoperable lung cancer. Your doctor may recommend one treatment or a combination of treatments.

What Are the Latest Advances in Inoperable Lung Cancer? Lung cancer treatment continues to improve thanks to ongoing improvements in detection and treatment. CT scans and other screening methods are becoming more and more capable of detecting tumors early on, when they’re more treatable. Different combinations of radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are being tested in clinical trials to figure out the best order and period of time for each treatment. Doctors are constantly reviewing the latest research to find tweaks to improve care.