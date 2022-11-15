By Larry Gershon, as told to Stephanie Watson I was diagnosed with lung cancer by accident. In 2013, I went to urgent care with cold and asthma symptoms. When the doctor took an X-ray to make sure I didn't have pneumonia, it showed a spot on my lung. After more scans, a surgical biopsy, and a brain MRI, I was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. I was in total disbelief. Then my oncologist said something that really uplifted me. She told me that even though my cancer wasn't curable, people can live long and active lives while dealing with chronic illnesses. That would be our plan. There are new targeted therapies being approved every year to treat late-stage lung cancer. While most of these treatments have side effects, they are usually controllable and many patients can enjoy good results and lead pretty normal lives.

Get Tested Hearing that you have inoperable lung cancer is tough. But hearing that nothing can be done to treat you is almost always untrue.

It’s vitally important for every patient who is diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer to get comprehensive genomic testing. These tests tell your oncologist the best treatment option for you to have success. My genomic test found an EGFR mutation that causes my cancer to grow and progress. Once chemotherapy stopped working, I switched to a drug that targeted the EGFR mutation. I've been on the same targeted therapy for 5 years.