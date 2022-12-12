Doctors once thought non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was one disease. Most people got the same treatment -- chemotherapy (chemo) -- especially if their cancer had spread to other parts of the body. Now, doctors know there are many different types of NSCLC, with “more coming down the pike,” says Nathan Pennell, MD, a medical oncologist specializing in thoracic cancer at the Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Institute. That means treatment plans are no longer once-size-fits-all. Instead, treatments like targeted therapies and immunotherapy are tailored to each person’s tumor.

Targeted Therapies Some cancer cells have gene changes (also called mutations) that help them grow and spread. The goal of several targeted therapies is to block those changes. The FDA has approved medicines to treat eleven different gene mutations that can drive NSCLC: EGFR

ALK

BRAF

ROS1

RET

MET

KRAS

PIK3CA

HER2

NTRK

MEK1 One drug targets the growth of tumors on blood vessels: Ramucirumab (Cyramza) Epidermal growth factor receptor -- or EGFR -- is the most common. It’s a protein on the surface of cells that helps them grow and divide. If you have too much EGFR, your cells grow faster than normal. Medicines called EGFR inhibitors stop this growth.