By Alison Massey, as told to Susan Bernstein

There is a perception that chemotherapy is like treatments from 20 or 30 years ago. They think it will have side effects that are not tolerable, but we have made significant advances in managing the toxicities that come with these cancer medications. People think chemo will make them sick, but that’s not the case. Each individual treatment regimen has its own side effect profile. If you look at the list of possible side effects, people can be overwhelmed. Most people will experience a side effect, but no one gets every possible side effect.

Generally, people will be a little tired or have a dip in energy level for a few days. But between your treatments, we hope that you’ll be able to live your normal life. We have many people who continue to work between their treatments.

Nausea is another common side effect, but we’ve made advances in how to manage nausea you may experience around your treatments as well. We can offer patients a range of anti-nausea medications. Some treatments do cause hair loss, and if that’s the case, we let you know that up front. It’s important to note that the vast majority do not cause hair loss, although some may cause hair thinning. We definitely have ways to help you manage these issues, including offering a prescription for wigs or other resources. With hair thinning, we can also check certain labs or get our dermatology colleagues involved to help you.

Fatigue is the main thing you may experience with radiation. Radiation can cause inflammation in your body as it kills the cancer. It’s the inflammation that causes the side effects. Depending on what is being radiated, you may have pain. For example, if you are receiving lung radiation, your esophagus can be involved because the radiation may be close to that area of your body. If so, you may have pain with swallowing or difficulty swallowing. You may even feel like food gets stuck after you swallow it. People who are having radiation may not realize that it could affect swallowing food.