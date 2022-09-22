If you are told that you have inoperable lung cancer, your doctor is your best source for guidance on treatment. You may also want to ask your doctor about a clinical trial, which is a type of study that tests new lung cancer therapies before they’re available to everyone. Your doctor can let you know if there is one that might be a good fit for you.

Osimertinib ( Tagrisso ). Another promising option is the use of a type of drug known as a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) after chemotherapy and radiation. This seems to have the best results among patients who have a certain type of lung cancer known as EGFR-positive cancer. EGFR is a protein on cells that helps them grow. If you have an EGFR gene mutation, your cells can go haywire and grow too much, which causes cancer. It appears to offer significant benefits for patients with late-stage EGFR-positive cancers, but research is ongoing to see if it has benefits for early-stage non-operative cancers, as well.

Manage Side Effects

The side effects of treatment for inoperable lung cancer are pretty unique because of the double wallop of chemo and radiation. Early-stage lung cancer usually involves surgery, followed by a short course of radiation that may cause minor side effects such as skin irritation. But inoperable lung cancer requires a higher dose, for longer periods of time. This can cause side effects such as lung irritation – which usually

brings shortness of breath and/or a cough – and even irritation of the esophagus, which can make swallowing quite painful. Chemotherapy can cause side effects such as fatigue, anemia, hair loss, and, more seriously, a higher risk of serious infection due to lowered blood counts.

Given all these unpleasant side effects, you’d expect patients to have trouble sticking to their treatment. Surprisingly, they’re not. I think one reason is because patients fall into an almost natural routine – radiation every day from Monday to Friday and chemotherapy every week. They don’t have the time to think too much about it. But I always stress to my patients that there’s no need to be a hero. A lot of our patients can be on the stoic side. Their instinct is to go with the flow and not raise issues.

If you are having chemotherapy and radiation for your inoperable lung cancer, it’s very important to communicate regularly with your doctor. Let them know about any side effect at its first sign. If you start to notice pain with swallowing, for example, don’t wait until you can barely eat or drink anything before you inform your doctor. There are medications we can prescribe to ease some of these symptoms to make the whole process easier. This in turn will make it easier for you to stick to your whole treatment plan.