By David Mannino, MD, medical director and co-founder, COPD Foundation, as told to Janie McQueen Inoperable lung cancer is a tough diagnosis to give or receive. It means one of two things – your cancer has spread to the point that surgery can’t remove all of it, or your medical condition (typically related to your lungs and/or heart) is such that you wouldn’t be able to tolerate surgery to remove part of your lung (or your entire lung). But I think the outlook for inoperable lung cancer has changed fairly dramatically. About 20 years ago, a diagnosis of inoperable lung cancer was pretty much a death sentence. Your likelihood of living beyond a year was about 5%. Lung cancer today is very different from what it was 20, or even 10, years ago. Survival rates now can be much higher.

Patients – and Doctors – Can Be More Hopeful Now Along with immunotherapy – a type of biological therapy that uses your immune system to fight cancer – we now have advanced therapies targeted to specific types of lung cancer. When you have those, you have a much better survival rate.

Targeted therapies zero in on proteins that control the growth and spread of cancer. These treatments have really given hope. The 1-year relative survival rate is now more than 50%. It’s still a bad diagnosis to have, but it’s not nearly as bad as it was a few short years ago. You’re able to beat the odds because of new treatments, and improvement in surgical procedures, too. For example, surgery is more and more being done with video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), a less invasive procedure than traditional open surgery. Your surgeon inserts tiny tools through smaller cuts, while a camera sends images they can follow on a video monitor. It leads to better recoveries. It’s amazing what’s been accomplished.